TAMPA, FL (WAND) -- We're less than a week away from Illinois taking on Mississippi State in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl.
The Illini and Bulldogs will meet up on Monday at 11:00 AM in Tampa.
Illinois got to work today, practicing in the Florida heat and without some of their key players.
They will have Alex Palczewski, the first offensive tackle first-team All-American in the modern history of Illini football.
He experienced the Redbox Bowl in 2019 but says he's enjoying this one more.
