DECATUR, ILL. (WAND-TV) -- From the opening seconds of Illinois' home matchup with Penn State on Tuesday night, the team looked completely different and rejuvenated compared to weeks' past.
Kofi Cockburn contributed seven points and an assist in the opening three minutes and 45 seconds of the game. He would finish with 21 points and 12 rebounds, collecting his nation-leading 11th double-double.
Combined with the strong performances of Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier who each scored 13 points the No. 22 Illini (10-5, 6-3 Big Ten) crushed Penn State (3-6, 0-5 Big Ten) 79-65.
The Illini, who were supposed to take on Michigan State University on Saturday, will now look ahead to No. 4 Iowa. It will be a tough test, even tougher for the Illini when you consider Illinois is just 1-3 against top-25 opponents.
