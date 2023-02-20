CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Despite their bench scoring only one point, Illinois handed Minnesota its 10th straight loss of the season.
Illinois (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) took the Gophers down 78-69 at the State Farm Center Monday. The win snapped a two-game skid for Illinois.
Matthew Mayer was Illinois' leading man. Mayer scored 22 points on 17 of 14 shooting.
Freshman guard Jayden Epps sank 4 of 6 from beyond the three point line and scored 17 points.
RJ Melendez, who had been struggling, had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Illini will host No. 21 Northwestern on Thursday.
