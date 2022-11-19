ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WAND) - Illinois hung tough with No. 3 Michigan on the road at Michigan Stadium Saturday afternoon.
But the Illini fell 19-17 after a Wolverine field goal pulled Michigan ahead in the final minute.
Chase Brown ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Brown put up over 100 yards on the ground for a program-record 10th time this season.
Illinois will close its 2022 regular-season in Evanston against in-state rival Northwestern next Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.