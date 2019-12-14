CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois' offense wasn't firing on all cylinders in parts of the first half against Old Dominion, so the defense stepped up in its place.
The Illini (8-3) forced 19 turnovers and beat Old Dominion (3-8) 69-55 thanks in part to a staggering 26-2 differential in fast break points.
Alan Griffin came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points (6-of-7 FG) in just over 15 minutes of game time.
Up next Illinois will travel to St. Louis for Braggin' Rights against Missouri on Saturday.