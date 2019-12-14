Frazier

Illinois junior Trent Frazier created offense with his defense on Saturday evening against Old Dominion, racking up 4 steals and helping Illinois force 19 turnovers.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois' offense wasn't firing on all cylinders in parts of the first half against Old Dominion, so the defense stepped up in its place.

The Illini (8-3) forced 19 turnovers and beat Old Dominion (3-8) 69-55 thanks in part to a staggering 26-2 differential in fast break points.

Alan Griffin came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points (6-of-7 FG) in just over 15 minutes of game time.

Up next Illinois will travel to St. Louis for Braggin' Rights against Missouri on Saturday.