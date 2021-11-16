The IHSFCA announced their All-State high school football teams today.

See who made the list.

1A All-State Team

Beau Edwards - Senior DB from Arcola

Jarrett Robertson - Senior OL from Central A&M

Ja'Kyan Shanklin - Senior RB from Athens

2A All-State Team

Denim Cook - Senior RB/LB from St. Teresa

Cade Culp - Senior RB/LB from Maroa-Forsyth

Mason Hackman - Senior WR/DB from Bismarch-Henning Rossville Alvin

Max Lynch - Junior QB from Pana

Cooper Starks - Junior OL from North Mac

3A All-State Team

Dustin Johnson - Senior OL/DL from Williamsville

Austin McDaniel - Senior DL from Unity

Dillon Rutledge - Senior WR from Unity

Tyler Smith - Senior RB/LB from Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Joey Sprinkle - Senior QB from Monticello

4A All-State Team

Hank Beatty - Senior QB from Rochester

Christian Keyhea - Senior WR/DB from Mt. Zion

Ty Lott - Junior QB from Sacred Heart-Griffin

Johnny Neal - Senior LB from Rochester

Cory West - Junior LB from Sacred Heart-Griffin

5A All-State Team

Wyatt Bohm - Junior QB from Mahomet-Seymour

Elijah Owens - Junior QB from Jacksonville

Aidan Spurgeon - Senior OL/LB from Mattoon

6A All-State Team

Rashad Rochelle - Senior QB from Springfield High

