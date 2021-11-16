The IHSFCA announced their All-State high school football teams today.
See who made the list.
1A All-State Team
Beau Edwards - Senior DB from Arcola
Jarrett Robertson - Senior OL from Central A&M
Ja'Kyan Shanklin - Senior RB from Athens
2A All-State Team
Denim Cook - Senior RB/LB from St. Teresa
Cade Culp - Senior RB/LB from Maroa-Forsyth
Mason Hackman - Senior WR/DB from Bismarch-Henning Rossville Alvin
Max Lynch - Junior QB from Pana
Cooper Starks - Junior OL from North Mac
3A All-State Team
Dustin Johnson - Senior OL/DL from Williamsville
Austin McDaniel - Senior DL from Unity
Dillon Rutledge - Senior WR from Unity
Tyler Smith - Senior RB/LB from Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Joey Sprinkle - Senior QB from Monticello
4A All-State Team
Hank Beatty - Senior QB from Rochester
Christian Keyhea - Senior WR/DB from Mt. Zion
Ty Lott - Junior QB from Sacred Heart-Griffin
Johnny Neal - Senior LB from Rochester
Cory West - Junior LB from Sacred Heart-Griffin
5A All-State Team
Wyatt Bohm - Junior QB from Mahomet-Seymour
Elijah Owens - Junior QB from Jacksonville
Aidan Spurgeon - Senior OL/LB from Mattoon
6A All-State Team
Rashad Rochelle - Senior QB from Springfield High
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.