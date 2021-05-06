Illinois hires former player Chester Frazier as an assistant coach

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini lost assistant coaches Orlando Antigua and Ron "Chin" Coleman but responded by adding a familiar face.
Today, Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood announced the hiring of Chester Frazier.
He's a four-year letterwinner for the Illini from 2006-2009 and was voted team MVP during his senior year. In addition, Frazier was a two-time team captain and a two-time Big Tenn All-Defensive Team selection. During his career, he tallied 89 Illini wins which led to three 20-plus win seasons, three NCAA Tournaments and a pair of runner-up Big Ten finishes.
Frazier was an assistant coach on Bruce Weber's staff at Kansas State for seven seasons and helped lead the Wildcats to two Big 12 Championships and a trip to the Elite Eight in 2018.
The last two seasons, Frazier has been an associate head coach for Mike Young at Virginia Tech. Last season, the Hokies finished third in the ACC and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.