CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini came into tonight's game with Purdue looking for their third straight Big Ten win this season.
Not only that, Illinois wanted to remain unbeaten at home this season.
The first half consisted of defense. The Illini blocked five shots, had two steals and held Purdue to just 23 points.
The Boilermakers didn't back down. Purdue went on a 16-0 run to start the second half.
Illini seniors Da'Monte Williams and Trent Frazier steadied the ship though. They buried threes to get Illinois back on track.
Some easy buckets down the stretch and the Illini took down Purdue, 66-58.
Kofi Cockburn played a solid game, shooting 7-9 from the floor, tallying 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Da'Monte Williams and Ayo Dosunmu both added 12 points while Adam Miller scored 10 points.
The Illini will look for their fourth straight Big Ten win this Thursday on the road against Northwestern.
