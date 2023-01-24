CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois has now won five of six games after their 69-60 win over Ohio State.
Terrence Shannon Jr. was the leading man for the Illini. He scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half. Jayden Epps put up 14 points in his second career start.
Matthew Mayer scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Coleman Hawkins added 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks.
Illinois will travel to Wisconsin on Saturday to take on the Badgers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.