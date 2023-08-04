DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-- Friday was the quarterfinal round at the Ursula Beck Tennis Classic and we finally saw to familiar faces taking each other on.
Former Illini Ezekiel Clark and current Illini Hunter Heck started the day off against each other with a trip to the semifinals on the line.
Heck would start off strong in set one taking it 6-1, and wouldn't let up in set 2 winning it 6-0 to move on to Saturday.
He says he is no stranger to how Clark plays losing to him twice in the past.
