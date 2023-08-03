CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Camp is in session.
Illinois football kicked off training camp under the lights Thursday night.
The Illini are scheduled to play at least three night games this season. Head coach Bret Bielema wants to make sure his players are ready no matter what time kickoff is set for.
"We talk to our players a lot on how they approach a night game versus a day game," said Bielema. "The biggest thing we're gonna do is our two scrimmages they're gonna be at night. We'll do our pregame meal four hours out before the game like we do for all games. The other thing is we have new uniforms so we'll put are players in those uniforms for those scrimmages."
Some other key takeaways from the first day of training camp. Safety Matthew Bailey is still sidelined with a foot injury. He is expected to be out at least a week. And on the quarterback front, it will be a couple weeks until Illini fans learn who will be starting under center.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.