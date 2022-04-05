SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illinois men's basketball program took to the state capitol today.
Illini Head Coach Brad Underwood, Athletics Director Josh Whitman and freshman guard Luke Goode made the trip.
They caught up with Governor Pritzker and they were welcomed by the Illinois House and Senate where lawmakers thanked the Orange and Blue for a season to remember.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.