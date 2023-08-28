CHAMPAIGHN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois men's basketball team is set to face Kansas in the Maui Strong Relief Matchup.
The event is set for 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 at State Farm Center and will be televised on BTN.
All proceeds raised from this game will be donated to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, providing financial resources to the relief efforts from the devastating Maui wildfires.
Tickets for this event are on sale now, exclusively to Illinois season ticket holders. Season ticket holders should sign in to their Fighting Illini account to place their order. Ticket orders will be accepted through Sept. 15.
If tickets remain following this season ticket holder ordering period, a public on-sale date will be announced.
Ticket Prices
100 Level – $175
200 Level – $85
Suite – $7,500
Courtside – $750
Loge – $300
Traditions Club – $250
Ticket Details
• All tickets for this game are digital and will be issued via email.
• While this game is not part of the Illinois season ticket package, current UI premium and season ticket holders, including mobile pass holders, are being provided an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets for this game, with an order deadline of Sept. 15.
• Premium ticket holders in the Suites, Courtside, Loge, and Traditions Club areas can purchase the exact same seats that they have for the season.
• Season ticket holders with ADA accessible seats also can purchase their same seats.
• Legacy Club, and all other season ticket holders, including mobile pass, can purchase the same quantity of tickets they have on a season basis. Seat locations for these ticket holders will be allocated based on I FUND annual giving levels and priority points.
• Due to the unique aspect of this charity partnership, KU will receive a larger allotment of tickets than what is traditionally provided to a visiting team. Therefore, Legacy Club and all other non-premium season ticket holders cannot be guaranteed their regular seat for this game.
• UI student season tickets holders will have this game included in their season ticket package.
Parking
• With this game not part of the Illinois season ticket package, parking will be offered as a $25 add-on purchase when customers place their ticket order. Parking lot locations will be assigned based on I FUND membership levels and priority points, with the aim of accommodating as many donors within their regular lot as possible.
