Illinois Men's Golf incorporating new members to roster in fall tournaments

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois men's golf team are starting off the new season how they ended last year.
The Illini won Sahalee Players Championship over the weekend where the team came away with first place.
After losing key players off of last years team Head Coach Mike Small said these early tournaments in the fall are about finding the right roster.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
