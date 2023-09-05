CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini's defensive back Miles Scott was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
Scott had a game-changing interception Saturday against Toledo in Illinois season opener.
Scott, made his debut on defenses, took his first career interception to the endzone for a 48-yard pick six in the third quarter.
Illinois was trailing 19-7 before Scott's interception and they would go on to win 30-28.
