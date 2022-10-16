CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois was ranked 18th in the latest AP Top 25 College Football poll.
The Illini moved up six spots after Saturday's 26-14 win against Minnesota.
Illinois has won five straight games, including three against Big Ten West opponents.
The Illini will have a bye this week before heading to Nebraska on Oct. 29.
