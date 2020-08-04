AURORA, Ill. (WAND) -- The second day of play has concluded at the 71st Illinois Open at White Eagle Golf Club in Aurora, and many golfers with Central Illinois connections have made the cut.
MADE CUT
1) Bryce Emory (Aurora) -7
T2) Ethan Brue (Ashland) -3
T5) Brandon Holtz (Bloomington) -2
T10) Derek Meinhart (Mattoon) E
T18) Mike Small (Danville/Champaign) +2
T18) Kyle English (Bloomington) +2
T18) Giovanni Tadiotto (U. of Illinois) +2
T46) Jake Erickson (Springfield) +6
CUT: +6/+7
T61) TJ Barger (Bloomington) +8
T75) Dave Ryan (Taylorville) +10
T91) Varun Chopra (U. of Illinois, Uni High) +12
T120) Cameron Hedge (Champaign) +18
T126) Luke Ludwig (Effingham) +19
WD) Steve Orrick (Mt. Zion) +9, one round
NC) Craig Onsrud (Normal) +12, one round
