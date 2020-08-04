Illinois Open logo

AURORA, Ill. (WAND) -- The second day of play has concluded at the 71st Illinois Open at White Eagle Golf Club in Aurora, and many golfers with Central Illinois connections have made the cut.

[Click for live leaderboard]

MADE CUT

1) Bryce Emory (Aurora) -7

T2) Ethan Brue (Ashland) -3

T5) Brandon Holtz (Bloomington) -2

T10) Derek Meinhart (Mattoon) E

T18) Mike Small (Danville/Champaign) +2

T18) Kyle English (Bloomington) +2

T18) Giovanni Tadiotto (U. of Illinois) +2

T46) Jake Erickson (Springfield) +6

CUT: +6/+7

T61) TJ Barger (Bloomington) +8

T75) Dave Ryan (Taylorville) +10

T91) Varun Chopra (U. of Illinois, Uni High) +12

T120) Cameron Hedge (Champaign) +18

T126) Luke Ludwig (Effingham) +19

WD) Steve Orrick (Mt. Zion) +9, one round

NC) Craig Onsrud (Normal) +12, one round

