Illinois opens season with a win over Toledo thanks to last second field goal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- College football kicked off week one today which means Illinois was finally on the field.
The Illini hosted the defending MAC Champs Toledo in Bret Bielema's third season with Illinois.
Toledo 28, Illinois 30
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.