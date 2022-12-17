CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini were looking to regroup after a loss at home last Saturday against Penn State.
Illinois hosting Alabama A&M today at the State Farm Center.
It certainly wasn't pretty for the Illini. The Bulldogs were down just one point with 10:50 to go in the second half.
Illinois would put a 30-10 run together to end the game and would defeat Alabama A&M, 68-47.
Matthew Mayer had a game-high 21 points and was praised by head coach Brad Underwood after the game for leading during one of their huddles.
Terrence Shannon Jr. added 18 points, while Coleman Hawkins tallied nine points.
The Illini will now turn their focus to the Braggin' Rights game.
Illinois and Missouri will meet up at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM.
