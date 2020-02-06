CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- No. 9 Maryland isn't the only big name coming to the State Farm Center for Friday night's 7 p.m. tilt.
ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt is also indicating that he will be in attendance at the game, watching his alma mater Maryland try to pick up a win on the road.
In this special Thursday edition of Tupper's Take, Mark Tupper and Gordon Voit discuss the atmosphere expected for the game, plus Mark shares his two areas in which he thinks Illinois' big men Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili can improve.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday on FS1.