CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois football team has promoted defensive backs coach Aaron Henry to defensive coordinator.
Henry replaces Ryan Walters who took the head coaching job at Purdue earlier this week.
Henry played for head coach Bret Bielema at Wisconsin and coached under him at Arkansas.
