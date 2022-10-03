CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Football is closing in on the AP Top 25 poll.
The Illini received six votes this week.
But with Kansas moving into the top 25, Illinois now has the longest drought among power five teams.
The last time Illinois was ranked was in October 2011.
