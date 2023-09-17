Illinois recognizes 2023 Hall of Fame Class over the weekend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- During half time of Saturday's football game Illinois athletics celebrated their 2023 hall of fame inductees.
The Illini added 12 new members including athletes and coaches from nine different teams.
This year marks the 7th Hall of Fame class and includes Olympic medalists, national hall of fames and even a super bowl champion.
All of the inductees say it's a great honor to be recognized for what they did in their sport.
