DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema is a fantastic recruiter.
He's shown it everywhere he's been at at all different levels. Here at Illinois though, he's getting some extra help from a place that you wouldn't expect.
Patrick Pierson, Illini Director of Football branding and creative media, along with Joe Maggio, the Football Director of video, are just two of many individuals who work everyday to help recruits realize that Illinois is the place they should call home.
This is their story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.