Illinois softball adds two new transfers in the offseason

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illinois softball announced the addition of two new players on Tuesday.
Pitcher Bri Bower and outfielder Serena Starks will join the Fighting Illini next season.
Starks comes from Princeton as the reigning Ivy League Player of the Year. In her four years with the Tigers had a .384 batting average and 23 stolen bases.
Bri Bower is a Lake in the Hills native who was at Mississippi State where she appeared in 10 games and had a 6.83 ERA in 13 innings pitched.
