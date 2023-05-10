URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois is hosting the Big Ten Softball Tournament for the first time ever.
And even though they are the 12th seed, Illinois softball fed off the Eichelberger Field crowd and upset Wisconsin in the first round of the conference tournament.
After going down 2-0, Illinois scored six runs in the third inning which was capped off by a Danielle Davis grand slam.
Illinois would go on to win 8-4.
They'll face Nebraska tomorrow night.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.