CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois basketball's season may be over.
But Illinois football will help fill the void for a while.
The Illini start Spring Ball practices this week. Illinois is coming off of their best season in over a decade. The Illini went 8-5 and played in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
The Illini enter the spring with a new defensive coordinator. Aaron Henry is now manning the defense after Ryan Walters took the head coaching job at Purdue. Henry spent the past two seasons as Illinois' defensive backs coach.
On the offensive side of the ball, all eyes are on the quarterback competition. Tommy Devito was not able to get another year of eligibility, so that opens up the starting job. Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer, former Ball State quarterback John Paddock and recruit Cal Swanson are expected to compete for the gig.
The Spring Game will be at 7:30 p.m. on April 20 at Memorial Stadium. It is free and open to the public.
The game will also air on the Big Ten Network.
