CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- It was Senior Day at Memorial Stadium today as the Illini hosted 19th ranked Iowa.
Before the game, all four-year players were honored on the field.
Once the game started, Illinois jumped out to an early lead.
The defense looked sharp and Brandon Peters was excellent.
He threw a dart to Daniel Barker for a 24 yard touchdown.
Then in the second quarter, lobbed one up to Josh Imatorbhebhe for a 12 yard TD.
With 13:30 in the second quarter, the Illini found themselves up 14-0.
The momentum would eventually shift.
Iowa's Spencer Petras would find Sam LaPorta for the 22 yard touchdown pass. Then two field goals two minutes and 40 seconds apart, and just like that, the Illini's lead was just one. 14-13 at the half.
The second half was dominated by Iowa. Three touchdowns by the Hawkeyes made it 35-14. Iowa scored 35 unanswered points.
Isaiah Williams provided a late spark for Illinois but it was too little too late. A 29 yard touchdown pass from Williams to Carlos Sandy with 24 seconds left ended the game on a high note but the Illini would fall to Iowa, 35-14.
Illinois drops to 2-4 this season and will play their in-state rival Northwestern next Saturday at Ryan Field.
