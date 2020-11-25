CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Right from the jump, this game was dominated by Illinois.
The Illini proved to any doubters, being ranked 8th in the country wasn't a fluke.
Illinois defeated North Carolina A&T, 122-60 in a record-setting performance.
The Illini made 17 three-pointers in today's game which is the most by any team in program history.
Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller led the way.
Dosunmu, who withdrew from the NBA Draft to return to campus, scored a career-high 28 points on 11-18 from the field while grabbing 10 rebounds.
Miller, who also scored 28 points today including 6-8 from beyond the arc, set a new Illini freshman debut scoring record. Previously held by Brandon Paul who scored 22 points.
The Illini are now 1-0 this season and will take on Chicago State tomorrow at 11am.
