CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini welcomed Ohio State to Champaign for the first time in four years.
Illinois looking to avoid dropping their second straight game at home.
The Illini started slow once again. The Buckeyes sprinted out to a 10-2 lead. Later Ohio State extended their lead to 18 with 5:40 in the first half.
At halftime, the Illini trailed 43-28.
Illinois came out strong in the second half. They cut the deficit to just six with 13:54 to go in the game.
The Illini got it all the way down to two points after a Adam Miller three with 15.5 seconds left.
On the inbounds pass, Duane Washington Jr. came close to stepping out of bounds. The play wasn't reviewable.
Ohio State would go on to defeat Illinois, 87-81.
E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 26 points.
Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 22.
The Illini are now 1-3 against teams in the Top 25.
After two straight home losses, Illinois will look to get back into the win column on Tuesday evening against Penn State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.