NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - In two weeks, the Illinois State football team will kick off the new season.
And their first opponent is none other than nationally ranked Wisconsin.
The Redbirds will travel to Camp Randall Stadium, which may seem like a hostile environment. But long-time ISU head coach Brock Spack said the team is eager for the opportunity to take on the Badgers.
The match up kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.
