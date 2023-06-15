(WAND) - Redbird Football Head Coach Brock Spack welcomed 12-year-old Cooper Burnette to the team through Team IMPACT.
The Illinois State fan, who's battling cistic fibrosis, signed on during a press conference at Hancock Stadium.
Over the next two years he'll take part in team activities during games, practices, and more. He says he loves the game and has played it throughout his childhood, with his favorite position being wide receiver.
"It's been a pleasure to get to know Cooper and his family throughout the past couple months," Spack said. "We all look forward to having him around the building much more in the future."
Team IMPACT is a national non-profit organization that matches children facing serious illness and disabilities with college athletics teams across the country.
