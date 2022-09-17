NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State took its fifth straight Mid-America Classic after defeating Eastern Illinois 35-7.
Zack Annexstad threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Illinois State’s defense came up with two interception-returns for touchdowns.
Illinois State (2-1) has won back-to-back games following a season-opening loss at Wisconsin.
Illinois State held the Panthers (0-3) to 167 yards of offense.
