NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- It was a disappointing season in 2018 for Illinois State after the team finished 6-5.
But if you look closer, the Redbirds were just a few possessions away from adding a couple wins.
2019 is a new year but fans will see a lot of familiar faces. 16 starters return from a year ago.
Big name players coming back include running back James Robinson, quarterback Brady Davis, offensive tackle Drew Himmelman and defensive back Luther Kirk.
Illinois State will begin its season on August 31st on the road against Northern Illinois.