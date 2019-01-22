Dayjure Stewart

Running back Dayjure Stewart rushed for more than 3,000 yards in his senior season at Class 5A York (Pa.) High.

YORK, PA. (WAND) -- Illinois State's football program got a boost to its already-robust run game on Tuesday when Pennsylvania running back Dayjure Stewart committed to the Redbirds.

[VIDEO: STEWART CHOOSES REDBIRDS]

Stewart ran for 3,045 yards and racked up 40 total touchdowns during his prolific senior season at York (Pa.) High -- including 463 yards in the district championship game.

The 6-foot, 200-pound back also held Division-I offers from Albany and Morgan State.

Illinois State averaged 5.26 yards per carry as a team last season and returns All-American running back James Robinson for his senior season in 2019.