Illinois State Men's Basketball Media Day

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- ISU men's basketball head coach Dan Muller enters his 8th season with the Redbirds.
Illinois State will showcase many new faces on the floor in their 2019-2020 campaign.
Only three players that earned playing time last season, return this year.
With that being said, five players were on ISU's team but had to sit out for a variety of reasons.
The Redbirds have an exhibition game a week from today against Truman State University, then in three weeks, on November 6, ISU will open their season at home against Belmont.