NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- There's a lot of uncertainty with college football right now.
One thing is for sure though, Illinois State football will have to wait until the spring to play conference opponents.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced all conference games will be moved from the fall to the spring in hopes of still having a full FCS playoff system to determine a national champion.
The league did say however, it is up to each individual school if they want to pursue non-conference games in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.