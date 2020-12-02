NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois State dominated Wednesday night in their home opener against Greenville College.
The Redbirds shot 86% from the field in a 177-108 rout.
ISU set a school record for most points in a half with 83 and Wednesday's 177 points is the 4th most ever by a team in Division I men's basketball history for a single game.
The Redbirds next scheduled contest will be on the road against Ball State on December 12th.
