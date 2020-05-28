HERO Top 25 poll

Get ready for another year of Missouri Valley Football Conference football.

Each of the top three teams in the HERO Sports Preseason Top 25 are from the MVFC: (1) North Dakota State, (2) South Dakota State and (3) Northern Iowa.

The conference features five ranked teams in all, including (12) Illinois State and (22) Southern Illinois.

The Redbirds finished No. 7 in the final poll of 2019 after a 10-5 season. They return QB Brady Davis and nearly the entire passing attack, which is supported by one of the top defenses in the nation.

The Salukis were considered to be a playoff snub by many and finished the year at 7-5. Southern Illinois features a slew of players with local ties, from Decatur's Beau Branyan (Freshman All-America) and incoming freshman Jeff Wells to Rochester's Cox Brothers and SHG's Tremayne Lee to name a few.

Five Redbirds landed on HERO Sports' Preseason All-America teams as well:

First Team:

QB: Trey Lance, NDSU

RB: Pierre Strong Jr., SDSU

OL: Dillon Radunz, NDSU

OL: Cordell Volson, NDSU

OL: Drew Himmelman, Illinois State

WR: Cade Johnson, SDSU

DL: Elerson Smith, UNI

DL: Romeo McKnight, Illinois State

Second Team:

OL: Nash Jensen, NDSU

WR: Isaiah Weston, UNI

DL: Jared Brinkman, UNI

DB: Michael Tutsie, NDSU

DB: Devin Taylor, Illinois State

LS: Bradey Sorenson, SDSU

Third Team

FB: Clint Ratkovich, Western Illinois

OL: Spencer Brown, UNI

DB: Christian Uphoff, Illinois State

DB: Xavior Williams, UNI

P: Brady Schutt, South Dakota

(Source: HERO Sports)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.