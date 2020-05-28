Get ready for another year of Missouri Valley Football Conference football.
Each of the top three teams in the HERO Sports Preseason Top 25 are from the MVFC: (1) North Dakota State, (2) South Dakota State and (3) Northern Iowa.
The conference features five ranked teams in all, including (12) Illinois State and (22) Southern Illinois.
The Redbirds finished No. 7 in the final poll of 2019 after a 10-5 season. They return QB Brady Davis and nearly the entire passing attack, which is supported by one of the top defenses in the nation.
The Salukis were considered to be a playoff snub by many and finished the year at 7-5. Southern Illinois features a slew of players with local ties, from Decatur's Beau Branyan (Freshman All-America) and incoming freshman Jeff Wells to Rochester's Cox Brothers and SHG's Tremayne Lee to name a few.
Five Redbirds landed on HERO Sports' Preseason All-America teams as well:
First Team:
QB: Trey Lance, NDSU
RB: Pierre Strong Jr., SDSU
OL: Dillon Radunz, NDSU
OL: Cordell Volson, NDSU
OL: Drew Himmelman, Illinois State
WR: Cade Johnson, SDSU
DL: Elerson Smith, UNI
DL: Romeo McKnight, Illinois State
Second Team:
OL: Nash Jensen, NDSU
WR: Isaiah Weston, UNI
DL: Jared Brinkman, UNI
DB: Michael Tutsie, NDSU
DB: Devin Taylor, Illinois State
LS: Bradey Sorenson, SDSU
Third Team
FB: Clint Ratkovich, Western Illinois
OL: Spencer Brown, UNI
DB: Christian Uphoff, Illinois State
DB: Xavior Williams, UNI
P: Brady Schutt, South Dakota
