NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois State looks impressive so far this season.
The Redbirds ran away from Omaha at home earning a 69-38 win.
ISU had three different players with 11 points; Terrion Moore, Mary Crompton and Kate Bullman.
The most impressive part of today's game was Illinois State's defense! ISU forced 20 turnovers including eight steals. The Redbirds also had 12 blocks today which ties a school record last set in 1987.
Illinois State's next game will be at home on Saturday against Green Bay.
