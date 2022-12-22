Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh was picked as a First Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.
The senior Redbird finished the 2022 season with 100 tackles and 14 sacks, which led all of FCS.
Vandenburgh was also the Missouri Valley Football Conference defensive and Scholar Athlete of the Year and was a top three candidate nationally for the Buck Buchanan Award given to the National Defensive Player of the Year.
He's tied for second in program history for sacks in a single season and fifth in tackles for loss (21).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.