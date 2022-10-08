CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team entered Saturday tied for first in the Big Ten West.
Illinois matching up with Iowa at Memorial Stadium under the lights.
This game was ruled by the defenses. Illinois only allowed 52 rushing yards by the Hawkeyes, forced an interception and tallied five sacks.
The Illini offense did just enough to earn a 9-6 victory.
This is the first time Illinois has defeated Iowa since 2008.
Chase Brown had 31 carries for 146 yards.
Unfortunately, both Tommy DeVito and Isaiah Williams were injured in this game.
Art Sitkowski went 13-19 for 74 yards and had one interception.
The Illini are now 5-1 overall this season.
They'll play Minnesota at home next Saturday.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.