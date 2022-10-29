Illinois takes down Nebraska to improve to 7-1

LINCOLN, NE (WAND) -- Illinois defeated Nebraska on the road, 26-9.
The Illini football team is 7-1 for the first time since 2001.
Illinois is in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West.
Tommy DeVito went 20 for 22 for 179 yards and two touchdowns while Chase Brown had 32 carries for 149 yards and one TD.
Isaiah Williams had a solid game catching nine passes for 93 yards and one touchdown.
The Illini defense racked up four turnovers against the Cornhuskers and only allowed nine points.
Illinois will host Michigan State on Saturday.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.