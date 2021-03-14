INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAND) -- For the first time since 2005, the Illini are Big Ten Tournament champions.
Illinois defeated Ohio State in overtime 91-88 inside Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday evening.
The Illini were hot out of the gate. Illinois went up 27-10 in the first 10:14 of game play.
Da'Monte Williams went 3-3 from three in the first half and gave the Illini a big lift off the bench.
The Buckeyes would end the first half on a 15-6 run and at halftime, Illinois held a 40-35 lead.
The second half stayed close with big plays coming at 13:32 and 12:32 where Giorgi Bezhanishvil had to AND 1s that had the Illini faithful on their feet.
Ohio State would battle throughout. A CJ Walker two with 5:36 in the second half gave the Buckeyes their first lead in the game.
After a Andre Curbelo lay up the game was tied. Then senior Trent Frazier stepped up. A lay up and then a three with 3:21 to go put Illinois back up by five.
Dosunmu hit a three with 2:41 to play to put the Illini up six.
The Buckeyes were back within one, but Da'Monte Williams hit a floater in the lane with 33.9 left to put Illinois up 3.
Justice Sueing answered with an AND 1 at 23.6. He makes his free throw to tie.
Dosunmu with a chance to win it with a step back but he misses at the buzzer. Game goes to overtime.
