DES MOINES, Iowa (WAND) -- Let the madness begin.
Illinois basketball had the chance to take the court ahead of their NCAA Tournament matchup against Arkansas.
The orange and blue had an open practice in front of fans at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday.
Tip-off for the Illini's Round of 64 matchup against Arkansas is set for 3:30 p.m. CT on Thursday.
