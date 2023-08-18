CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Basketball has added another game to the schedule.
The Illini will be welcoming Bill Self back to the State Farm Center.
Illinois will host Kansas in an exhibition game. The best part is, it is a charity game. All the proceeds will go to relief for the wildfires in Maui.
The exhibition game is set for Oct. 29. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. CT.
