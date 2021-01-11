DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The No. 14 Illinois men's basketball team announced Monday evening that Wednesday's road matchup against Nebraska has been postponed.
The announcement comes after Nebraska paused all team activities due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier one personnel.
Illinois and Nebraska will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options, per Illinois' announcement.
Illinois will play No. 21 Ohio State on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the State Farm Center for the Fighting Illini's next game.
