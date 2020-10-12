CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini will be starting their season sooner than everyone thought.
Today, the Big Ten Conference announced that Illinois and Wisconsin will kick off the conference slate on Friday, October 23rd.
This game will be on BTN starting at 7 p.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin is the only Big Ten game that will take place on Friday. The other six games will be played on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.