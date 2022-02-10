DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Big Blue were looking for their 13th win of the season.
Millikin meeting up with 9th ranked Illinois Wesleyan at the Griswold Center.
The Big Blue rallied from behind to tie the game at 49.
The Titans drew up a play for Matthew Leritz with 2.1 seconds left. He made the basket as time expired as Illinois Wesleyan defeated Millikin 51-49.
Leritz had a game-high 21 points while Jake Hampton led the Big Blue with 13 points.
