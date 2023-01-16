MINNEAPOLIS (WAND) — A big second half surge propelled Illinois past Minnesota 78-60 Monday night.
It was the Illini's fourth straight win.
Illinois has won five consecutive games in the series including three straight at Minnesota.
Matthew Mayer had 19 points and 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.
Dain Dainja and Terrence Shannon Jr. each added 11 points for Illinois.
The Illini will return to the State Farm Center to face Indiana on Thursday.
